Breakfast With The Beatles – December 22, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – Lady Madonna

The Beatles – Nowhere Man (Take 3)

The Beatles – Saturday Club/Crimble Medley (Bbc)

Joe Cocker – She Came In Through The Bathroom Windown (Live)

Paul – Here Today

The Beatles – I’m So Tired

Ringo – Christmas Eve

Richard Thompson – It Won’t Be Long

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Christmas Record 1969

The Beatles – Love You To

Cheap Trick – Day Tripper

The Beatles – Eight Days A Week

Dora Bryan – All I Want For Christmas Is A Beatle

9 AM

The Beatles – Hey Bulldog

The Beatles – Christmas Time Is Here Again

John – Power To The People

Phil Angotti - Christmas Mashup 2019

The Beatles – Happiness Is A Warm Gun (Esher Demo)

The Beatles – Twist And Shout

David Gilmour – Here There And Everywhere

George – Learning To Love You

The Rubber Band – Jingle Bells

The Beatles – Can’t Buy Me Love

The Beatles – Take Good Care Of My Baby (Decca)

The Ventures – Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer

Paul – Monkberry Moon Delight

The Beatles – Let It Be

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – DECEMBER 22, 2019

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – COOPER’S, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) NEW YEARS EVE AMERICAN ENGLISH AT THE RAUE CENTER FOR THE ARTS IN CRYSTAL LAKE THE NEVERLY BROTHERS AT PHEASANT RUN RESORT IN ST. CHARLES GOOD IDEA TO CALL VENUE FOR RESERVATIONS

PROFESSOR MOPTOP’S TEXTBOOK BEATLES VOLUME 2 RELEASED SEPTEMBER 10TH – DETAILS AT WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM.

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS UKULELE SUBURBIA –FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

