Breakfast With The Beatles – December 29, 2019

8 AM

Here There And Everywhere

George - Old Brown Shoe (Japan)

Free As A Bird (Anthology)

Ringo - Thank God For Music

What Goes On

Paul - Oh Woman Oh Why

Love Me Do (Mono W/Ringo)

Professor Moptop

Her Majesty

Cry Baby Cry

Marianne Faithful - Working Class Hero

Penny Lane (Complete Oboe Version - Mono Mix)

George - Ding Dong

Micky Dolenz - Good Morning, Good Morning

She's Leaving Home

9 AM

I Saw Her Standing There

Beatnix - Stairway To Heaven

John - Bring On The Lucie (Freda People)

Sergio Mendez - Fool On The Hill

Professor Moptop

I Want You (She's So Heavy)

Peter And Gordon - Woman

Yes It Is

Michael Zurita - And I Love Her

Paul - Junk

Paul - Run Devil Run

Roll Over Beethoven

NEW YEARS EVE

AMERICAN ENGLISH AT THE RAUE CENTER FOR THE ARTS IN CRYSTAL LAKE

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS AT PHEASANT RUN RESORT IN ST. CHARLES

GOOD IDEA TO CALL VENUE FOR RESERVATIONS

PROFESSOR MOPTOP’S TEXTBOOK BEATLES VOLUME 2 RELEASED SEPTEMBER 10TH – DETAILS AT WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM.

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS UKULELE SUBURBIA –FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM

DANNY DONUTS - WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER – WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM