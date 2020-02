Breakfast With The Beatles – February 16, 2020

8 AM

The Beatles – I’m Down

The Beatles – I’ve Got A Feeling (Rooftop Concert Alternate Version)

Paul – The Pound Is Sinking

John – Oh Yoko (Sheriton Hotel, Bahamas, 1969)

Stone The Crows – The Fool On The Hill

The Beatles – Drive My Car

The Beatles – Good Morning, Good Morning

Harry Nilsson – She’s Leaving Home

The Beatles – Junk (Escher Demo)

King Curtis – Michelle

Paul – Country Dreamer

The Beatles – I Need You

The Beatles – That Means A Lot (Anthology)

The Beatles – Over The Ocean (Everyday Chemistry)

9 AM

The Beatles – Helter Skelter

Big Head Todd & The Monsters – I Want You (She’s So Heavy)

George – I Want To Tell You (Japan)

The Beatles – This Boy (Ed Sullivan 2/16/64)

The Beatles – Not A Second Time

Chuck Berry – Carol

John – I Don’t Wanna Face It

Ringo – In A Heartbeat

George – This Is Love

The Beatles – All You Need Is Love

Paul – 1985

The Beatles – Tomorrow Never Knows

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – FEBRUARY16, 2020

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – LOCKPORT MOOSE, 118 E. 10TH ST, LOCKPORT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) MY SWEET GEORGE – BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE SHOW – HOSTED BY ELLIS CLARK & ARY JEEBIE, BIG PARADE, PHIL ANGOTTI, TOM KLEIN FROM LIQUID SOUL, SANDALWOOD SITAR, NEW HEARTACHES, GERALD McCLENDON OF THE SOULKEEPERS, NAOMI ASHLEY BAND W/ANDON DAVIS, POLKAHOLICS, TWISTED ROOTS, CHLOE ORWELL, PHOENIX, FRANKIE B.- SATURDAY 8 PM – MARTYRS, 3855 N. LINCOLN AVE, CHICAGO – BRING AWARENESS TO MUSIC CARES * HUMANITY FIRST AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 9 PM – WC SOCIAL CLUB, 920 ROOSEVELT RD, WEST CHICAGO – 18+ SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – JOLIET MOOSE, 25 SPRINGFIELD AVE, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTAN’S, 300 S. SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

