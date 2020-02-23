Breakfast With The Beatles – February 23, 2020
Happy Birthday George
8 AM
The Beatles – Don’t Bother Me
George – All Things Must Pass
Alvin Lee – So Sad
George – Run Of The Mill (Demo)
George – Party Seacombe (Wonderwall)
The Beatles – If I Needed Someone
The Beatles – Everybody’s Trying To Be My Baby
Professor Moptop
Cream – Badge
George – Bangla Desh
The Beatles – Not Guilty (Take 102)
The Beatles – Piggies
Leon Russell – Beware Of Darkness
9 AM
The Beatles – Chains
George – Stuck Inside A Cloud
Jimmy Mcgriff & Jr. Parker – The Inner Light
The Beatles – Here Comes The Sun
Professor Moptop
Traveling Wilburys – Devil’s Been Busy
George – Cloud Nine
Strings Attached & Will Taylor – Within You And Without You
The Beatles – Only A Northern Song
Irv Irving – Old Brown Shoe
The Beatles – Ain’t Nothing Shaking (Bbc)
Jake Shimabukuro – While My Guitar Gently Weeps
The Beatles – I Me Mine