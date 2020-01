Breakfast With The Beatles – January 12, 2020

8 AM

The Beatles – All My Loving

Paul – Another Day

Stereophonics – Revolution

George – I’d Have You Anytime

Paul – Summer’s Day Song

The Beatles – Real Love

The Beatles – Ob La Di Ob La Da (Escher Demo)

The Beatles – The Night Before

Paul – That Would Be Something

The Beatles – You Won’t See Me

Bono W/Secret Machines – I Am The Walrus

The Beatles – Sexy Sadie

Elliott Smith – Because

John – Mother

9 AM

The Beatles – Please Please Me

Ringo - Fading In Fading Out

Paul W/Nirvana – Cut Me Some Slack

John – Do You Wanna Dance

The Beatles – The Hippy Hippy Shake (Bbc)

The Beatles – 88 Fingers Louie – Help

The Beatles – The Ballad Of John & Yoko

Emmy Lou Harris – Here There And Everywhere

The Beatles – For You Blue

Paul – Long Haired Lady

The Beatles – Hollyridge Strings – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away

Paul – My Love (Paul Is Live)

The Beatles – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JANUARY 12, 2020

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – PROGRAM ON BEATLEMANIA - MONDAY, 7 PM - LAKE VILLA DISTRICT LIBRARY, 140 N. MUNN RD, LINDENHURST –FREE – KIDS WELCOME

PAUL ASHER – DISCUSSING HIS BOOK “THE BEATLES FROM A TO ZED”, 7 PM WEDNESDAY – ANDERSON’S BOOKSHOP, 123 W. JEFFERSON AVE, NAPERVILLE – FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC – TO JOIN THE BOOKSIGNING LINE, PLEASE PURCHASE THE BOOK AT ANDERSONS. THE FAB FOUR – THURSDAY, 7:30 PM – PEORIA CIVIC CENTER, 201 S.W. JEFFERSON AVE, PEORIA PHIL ANGOTTI & FRIENDS – THURSDAY, 8 PM – FITZGERALDS, 6615 ROOSEVELT RD, BERWYN (SET MAY INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) McLENN0N – ACOUSTIC TRIO – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 10:30 – AMERICAN LEGION POST 187, 310 W. BUTTERFIELD RD, ELMHURST 2 JAY WAY – JAY GOEPPNER & JAY MARTINI – 8 PM FRIDAY – STATION 34 S. MAIN ST, MOUNT PROSPECT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) LIVERPOOL ACOUSTIC – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 10:30 PM – HACKNEY’S 1514 E. LAKE AVE, GLENVIEW SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – SIDE STREET TAVERN, 18401 N. CREEK DR, TINLEY PARK JAY GOEPPNER & CLASS OF 68 BAND – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM – POTATO CREEK JOHNNY’S, 1850 WAUKEEGAN RD, GLENVIEW (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS UKULELE SUBURBIA –FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS - RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT - WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

