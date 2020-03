Breakfast With The Beatles – March 1, 2020

8 AM

The Beatles – Maxwell’s Silver Hammer

John & Elton John – Whatever Gets You Through The Night

John – Attica State

Ringo – No No Song

Rutles – Hold My Hand

The Beatles – She Loves You

The Beatles – A Day In The Life

The Beatles – Because (Acappella)

Carl Davis & The Royal Liverpool Harmonic Orchestra – Strawberry Fields Forever/Penny Lane

John – I’m Losing You (Anthology)

Bryan Ferry – You Won’t See Me (Royal Albert Hall 1974)

Paul – Sing The Changes (Nyc

The Beatles – While My Guitar Gently Weeps

9 AM

The Beatles – Baby You’re A Rich Man

Paul – Maybe I’m Amazed

George – Let It Down

They Might Be Giants – Savoy Truffle

The Beatles – Besame Mucho (Anthology)

The Beatles – Get Back (Past Masters)

Mary Hopkin – Good Bye

The Beatles – Yesterday

Paul – Hand In Hand

Humble Pie – We Can Work It Out

George – Dream Away

The Beatles – You Really Got A Hold On Me (Bbc)

The Beatles – When I Get Home

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – MARCH 1, 2020

IN MY LIFE – BEATLES FOR SALE - A MUSICAL THEATRE TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES THROUGH THE EYES OF MANAGER BRIAN EPSTEIN – WEDNESDAY, 7:30 PM – HEMMENS CULTURAL CENTER, 45 SYMPHONY WAY, ELGIN – ALL AGES AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 9 PM – BALLYDOYLE, 28 W. NEW YORK ST, AURORA BRIT BEAT – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – STEFANIE H. WEILL CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, 826 N. 8TH ST, SHEBOYGAN, WISC – FUNDRAISER FOR SHEBOYGAN COUNTY CANCER CARE FUND SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – CROATIAN CULTURAL CLUB, 1503 CLEMENT ST, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

