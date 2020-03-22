Breakfast With The Beatles – March 22, 2020
Miss Breakfast With The Beatles this week? Here's the playlist for March 22.
8 AM
The Beatles – Michelle
The Beatles – Flying
The Beatles – Real Love (Demo, Take 5 & Overdubs)
The Beatles – I’m Happy Just To Dance With You
Ringo – You’re 16
Gov’t Mule – She Said She Said
The Beatles – Revolution 1 (Take 18)
John – How Do You Sleep?
The Beatles – Help!
Paul – Jenny Wren
Caspar Babypants – Dear Prudence
The Beatles – Eleanor Rigby
9 AM
The Beatles – Don’t Let Me Down
Paul – Blue Sway (W/Richard Niles Orchestration)
Bryan Ferry – Jealous Guy (Live)
Paul – Put It There
The Beatles – Till There Was You
George – If I Needed Someone (Japan)
Angelique Calvillo – Across The Universe
The Beatles – You’re Gonna Lose That Girl (Take 3 Anthology Dvd Stereo)
George – When We Was Fab
Bassoon Brothers – Hey Jude
The Beatles – Everybody’s Got Something To Hide Except For Me And My Monkey
Hoyt Axton – No No Song
The Beatles – One After 909
