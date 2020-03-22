Breakfast With The Beatles – March 22, 2020

8 AM

The Beatles – Michelle

The Beatles – Flying

The Beatles – Real Love (Demo, Take 5 & Overdubs)

The Beatles – I’m Happy Just To Dance With You

Ringo – You’re 16

Gov’t Mule – She Said She Said

The Beatles – Revolution 1 (Take 18)

John – How Do You Sleep?

The Beatles – Help!

Paul – Jenny Wren

Caspar Babypants – Dear Prudence

The Beatles – Eleanor Rigby

9 AM

The Beatles – Don’t Let Me Down

Paul – Blue Sway (W/Richard Niles Orchestration)

Bryan Ferry – Jealous Guy (Live)

Paul – Put It There

The Beatles – Till There Was You

George – If I Needed Someone (Japan)

Angelique Calvillo – Across The Universe

The Beatles – You’re Gonna Lose That Girl (Take 3 Anthology Dvd Stereo)

George – When We Was Fab

Bassoon Brothers – Hey Jude

The Beatles – Everybody’s Got Something To Hide Except For Me And My Monkey

Hoyt Axton – No No Song

The Beatles – One After 909

