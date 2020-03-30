Breakfast With The Beatles - March 29, 2020
Re-playing the show from July 12, 2015
Well the bad news is until its safe to return to the studio, Breakfast With The Beatles will not be current. The good news is, we will be airing previous shows till further notice so you can still get your Beatle fix Sunday mornings from 8 till 10. Just ignore the calendar of Beatle tribute events. Stay home. Thanks for your patience. Here is what aired on, March, 29th. And wash your hands.
Peace and love,
Terri
Breakfast With The Beatles – July 12, 2015
8 AM
The Beatles - Hello Goodbye
Paul – Struggle
Casey Macgill – I Feel Fine
John – Jealous Guy
Sweet Baby – Here Comes The Sun
The Beatles - Sun King Medley
Matthew Sweet & Susanna Hoffs – And Your Bird Can Sing
Professor Moptop
The Beatles - Hey Jude (Anthology)
The Beatles - I’m Happy Just To Dance With You
George – Living In The Material World
The Beatles - Help
9 AM
The Beatles - Paperback Writer
Ringo – Instant Amnesia
Tanya Donnley – Long Long Long
Paul – Bluebird
The Beatles - Eight Days A Week
Soul Asylum – Good Morning Good Morning
The Beatles - With A Little Help From My Friends (Vocals Only)
The Beatles - Birthday
George – Got My Mind Set On You (Extended)
The Beatles - Can’t Buy Me Love (Hollywood Bowl)
The Beatles - When I’m 64