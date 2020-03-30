Breakfast With The Beatles - March 29, 2020

Well the bad news is until its safe to return to the studio, Breakfast With The Beatles will not be current. The good news is, we will be airing previous shows till further notice so you can still get your Beatle fix Sunday mornings from 8 till 10. Just ignore the calendar of Beatle tribute events. Stay home. Thanks for your patience. Here is what aired on, March, 29th. And wash your hands.

Peace and love,

Terri

Breakfast With The Beatles – July 12, 2015

8 AM

The Beatles - Hello Goodbye

Paul – Struggle

Casey Macgill – I Feel Fine

John – Jealous Guy

Sweet Baby – Here Comes The Sun

The Beatles - Sun King Medley

Matthew Sweet & Susanna Hoffs – And Your Bird Can Sing

Professor Moptop

The Beatles - Hey Jude (Anthology)

The Beatles - I’m Happy Just To Dance With You

George – Living In The Material World

The Beatles - Help

9 AM

The Beatles - Paperback Writer

Ringo – Instant Amnesia

Tanya Donnley – Long Long Long

Paul – Bluebird

The Beatles - Eight Days A Week

Soul Asylum – Good Morning Good Morning

The Beatles - With A Little Help From My Friends (Vocals Only)

The Beatles - Birthday

George – Got My Mind Set On You (Extended)

The Beatles - Can’t Buy Me Love (Hollywood Bowl)

The Beatles - When I’m 64