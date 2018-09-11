Dave Grohl Leaves the Most Metal Bar Tip Ever
Dave Grohl just being Dave Grohl, doing Dave Grohl things
September 11, 2018
For this week's installment of Dave Grohl doing Dave Grohl things, we submit Dave Grohl leaving the most "metal" bar tip you'll ever see.
The Foo Fighters frontman was reportedly at Hollywood’s legendary Rainbow Bar & Grill after a surprise pop-up show when the bill came in at $333. So, Dave Grohl being Dave Grohl, he left a $333 tip just so the bill would read the Number Of The Beast. Check it out:
Dave Grohl tips the most Dave Grohl way possible... (pic via @foofighters fb group) pic.twitter.com/esAkSb2XR6— Scott Herkes (@ScottHerkes) September 1, 2018