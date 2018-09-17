Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton on June 24, 2017 near Glastonbury, England. Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts is the largest greenfield festival in the world.

© Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Dave Grohl Performs "In Bloom" with Trombone Shorty

By: Cane

September 17, 2018

It was a long time after Kurt Cobain's death before Dave Grohl could even listen to Nirvana songs without feeling terrible, much less perform them. 

Related: Dave Grohl Leaves the Most Metal Bar Tip Ever

Over the weekend, though, Dave got behind the kit with Trombone Shorty at Los Angeles' Voodoo Threauxdown Festival to jam "In Bloom" for just the second time since Kurt died. 

It sure looks like he's having fun. Let's hope there are more of these in the future.

Tags: 
Dave Grohl
In Bloom
Trombone Shorty

Recent Podcast Audio
An Appreciation Of Dad Rock & All That Comes With It Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Operation Finale Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Happy Time Murders Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Len & Lin: Game Postponed Due to Rain Scheduled for Hurricane Florence's DC Arrival Best Of XRT
What Goes On Behind The Scenes At XRT Inside The Archives
The Regular Guy Reviews Crazy Rich Asians Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes