Dave Grohl's Rare 1992 Solo Album Surfaced on Ebay
How much did a collector pay?
By: Anthony Capobianco (via WAAF)
Before joining Nirvana, Dave Grohl was already writing and recording his own material. In 1992, he released a cassette of demos titled Late!. A rare copy of the cassette recently surfaced on Ebay.
Dave Grohl - Pocketwatch: Late! cassette, Foo Fighters, Nirvana, grunge https://t.co/vRC8G20gLA pic.twitter.com/C198vA8MDb— Tape Junkies (@TapeJunkies) March 25, 2019
The product description read: "Rare cassette (purchased in 1994 via mail-order) of songs that Dave Grohl demoed, some of which would be re-recorded for either Nirvana or the Foo Fighters."
Tracklist:
"Pokey the Little Puppy" – 4:21
"Petrol CB" – 4:44
"Friend of a Friend" – 3:06
"Throwing Needles" – 3:20
"Just Another Story About Skeeter Thompson" – 2:05
"Color Pictures of a Marigold" – 3:13
"Hell's Garden" – 3:18
"Winnebago" (Grohl, Geoff Turner) – 4:11
"Bruce" – 3:52
"Milk" – 2:35
After 34 bids, one lucky winner purchased the cassette for a total of $565.55.