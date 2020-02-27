7 Irish Songs You'd Be Lucky to Hear on St. Patrick's Day

When the Chicago River runs green, it can only mean one thing—unless there’s an algae bloom in town—it’s time for another raucous St. Patrick’s Day. If you’re sick of hearing that one Dropkick Murphys song on repeat but would still fancy a proper Irish soundtrack while you sip the black stuff, fret not—there are plenty of tunes from the Emerald Isle to ensure a great craic for any music lover.

Here are seven songs from up-and-comers in addition to some underplayed Irish musicians you’d have to be very lucky to hear in the local public house.

Fontaines D.C. - "Boys In The Better Land"

This energetic punk band from Dublin would make the perfect soundtrack for all kinds of shenanigans. Their debut album Dogrel was released last April to great acclaim, named the album of the year by BBC Radio 6 and Rough Trade Records.

The Cranberries - "All Over Now"

Tragically, lead singer of the Cranberries, Dolores O'Riordan passed away in 2018, but had already recorded demo vocals that the remaining band members used to complete their final record. In the End was released last year, and features this moving farewell from one of Ireland's most famous singer/songwriters.

SOAK - "Knock Me Off My Feet"

Hailing from Derry, Northern Ireland, Bridie Monds-Watson (better known by her stage name SOAK, a phonetic portmanteau of "soul" and "folk") writes and sings lovely indie songs. Her debut won the Irish Choice Music Prize Album of the Year in 2015, but this track is cut from her sophomore effort, Grim Town, which was released in 2019.

My Bloody Valentine - "Only Shallow"

Among the all-time greats of shoegazing, Dublin-based My Bloody Valentine captured the beautiful haziness of a late night out on the town with their 1991 album Loveless. That record, on which this song appears, was reportedly so expensive to make that it bankrupted their label. The album would go on to be hailed as one of the best of the nineties, so perhaps it was worth every penny.

Róisín Murphy - "Incapable"

Róisín Murphy may be better known as half of the electro-pop duo Moloko who had several hits in the late nineties and early oughts. She has steadily released several acclaimed solo records since Moloko split up in 2004. Her latest LP, 2015's Hairless Toys, was nominated for the Choice Music Prize Best Irish Album of 2015 as well as the 2015 Mercury Music Prize. This song, "Incapabale," was released to dancefloors everywhere last June.

Girl Band - "Lawman"

Don't let the name fool you; Girl Band is actually four lads from Dublin with a cheeky sense of humor and a totally unique brand of gritty punk rock. Their second album, The Talkies, was released on Rough Trade last year.

Aoife Nessa Frances - "Here in the Dark"

If Irish folk is more your speed, be sure to lend an ear to this rising singer/songwriter from Dublin who released her debut album, Land of No Junction, earlier this year.

