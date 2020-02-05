Gorillaz Tease Collaboration with Tame Impala

Tame Impala meets Gorillaz? The popular virtual band helmed by Blur singer Damon Albarn recently launched Song Machine, a series of collaborative singles accompanied by behind-the-scenes clips of the cartoon band members working with their human collaborators. “Momentary Bliss,” the first installment in the series, released earlier this week, featured a joint effort between Gorillaz and several politically-charged British musicians--specifically, the rapper slowthai and the punk duo Slaves.

With no word on who the next featured artist(s) may be, the internet has been buzzing with predictions. One major source of gossip has been an image recently posted on Instagram by Noodle, the virtual band’s guitarist. The image features a mash-up of the album art from Gorillaz eponymous debut and Tame Impala’s Currents, and Noodle tagged Tame Impala in the caption, leading many to wonder if a collaboration between Gorillaz and the psychedelic pop star might be on the horizon.

-------------- @tameimpala ✌️⭐️-------------------- A post shared by 私 Noodle ❗️-- (@watashiwanoodle) on Jan 31, 2020 at 5:04pm PST

Gorillaz have long made collaboration a focus of their music, working with artists as diverse as De La Soul, Lou Reed, and Snoop Dogg. But to find out who will come out of the Song Machine next, we will just have to wait and see.

