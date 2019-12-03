Listen: Tame Impala Share New Track "Posthumous Forgiveness"

The Australian psychedelic superstars Tame Impala have released another cut from their upcoming LP "The Slow Rush." The emotional song is called "Posthumous Forgiveness" and seems to address Kevin Parker’s late father. Parker’s individual vision has always been the foundation of Tame Impala--he writes and produces all of the band’s songs--but this one feels especially personal. As the band was recording their debut album, 2010’s Innerspeaker, Parker learned that his father had passed away. “You decided to take all of your ‘Sorrys’ to the grave,” he sings on “Posthumous Forgiveness.”

A little reminiscent of last year’s multifaceted chart-topper “Sicko Mode,” Tame Impala's new song comes in two parts with distinct sounds and lyrics. Together, the two halves of the song paint a moving portrait of grief and regret. “Wanna tell you ’bout my life,” sings Parker at the song’s conclusion. “Wanna play you all my songs / Hear your voice, sing along.” Listen to the new song from Tame Impala below:

“Posthumous Forgiveness" follows Tame Impala's recent releases “Borderline” and “It Might Be Time.” The band is set to share their new album “The Slow Rush” in its entirety on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020.

Related: A Song-By-Song Look at Abbey Road’s Influence