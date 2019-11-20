Why Did Counting Crows' Adam Duritz Shave His Iconic Dreads?

The dreadlocks were as iconic as they were gnarly. Fans of Counting Crows have been wondering for months why the Counting Crows frontman shaved his signature hairdo in London. In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Duritz explained why he made the cut. “I’d been thinking about it for a while," Duritz said. "I was getting tired of it."

The dreadlocks had defined Duritz' look for almost thirty years since the band's formation in 1991. See what he looks like now via his Instagram:

A post shared by adam d (@countingcrows) on Nov 13, 2019 at 1:34pm PST

About the lost locks, Duritz joked: “It’s entirely possible they’re the only reason I can sing well... Maybe I can no longer make records. But we’re going to find out. It’s entirely possible it has nothing to do with the hair, but Samson probably thought the same thing and look how screwed he ended up.”

Where are the dreadlocks now? Duritz related that he left the sheared locks in a bag at his friend’s house.

