Your Guide to Valentine's Day Concerts in Chicago

If you're still looking for something to do with your special someone this Valentine's Day, take a look at our guide to the loveliest concerts happening around Chicago this Friday:

Soul Asylum

Metro – 7:30 PM 18+

The Grammy winners behind “Runaway Train” do their best to win your heart.

10,000 Maniacs

City Winery – 8:00 PM (Sold Out – Waitlist Available)

If you’re crazy-in-love, then this is the alternative rock band for you (who are also playing two sold-out shows on Saturday 2/15).

UFO

Genesee Theater (Waukegan, IL) – 8:00 PM

The legendary hard-rock band will love you to the moon (or rather, the suburbs) and back.

An Evening with Emily King

Evanston SPACE – 8:00 PM

This promises to be an especially intimate evening with the Grammy-nominated R&B singer.

Tall Heights

Beat Kitchen – 8:00 PM (17+)

Tall Heights, a duo from Boston, delivers indie-folk for indie darlings.

Dan Navarro

Schubas -- 7:00 PM (21+)

Guitarist and vocalist Dan Navarro, formerly of the duo Lowen & Navarro (now single), will serenade you.

Joep Beving

Constellation -- 8:00 PM (18+)

Joep Beving of Denmark plays solo piano—is there any instrument more romantic?

Opeth

Riviera Theatre -- 8:00 PM

Opeth, the heavy metal legends from Sweden, will rock ‘til death do them apart.

The Knocks

Spybar -- 10:00 PM (21+)

This electronic duo from New York (who have collabed with Foster The People) will help you dance the night away.

