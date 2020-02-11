Your Guide to Valentine's Day Concerts in Chicago
If you're still looking for something to do with your special someone this Valentine's Day, take a look at our guide to the loveliest concerts happening around Chicago this Friday:
Metro – 7:30 PM 18+
The Grammy winners behind “Runaway Train” do their best to win your heart.
City Winery – 8:00 PM (Sold Out – Waitlist Available)
If you’re crazy-in-love, then this is the alternative rock band for you (who are also playing two sold-out shows on Saturday 2/15).
Genesee Theater (Waukegan, IL) – 8:00 PM
The legendary hard-rock band will love you to the moon (or rather, the suburbs) and back.
Evanston SPACE – 8:00 PM
This promises to be an especially intimate evening with the Grammy-nominated R&B singer.
Beat Kitchen – 8:00 PM (17+)
Tall Heights, a duo from Boston, delivers indie-folk for indie darlings.
Schubas -- 7:00 PM (21+)
Guitarist and vocalist Dan Navarro, formerly of the duo Lowen & Navarro (now single), will serenade you.
Constellation -- 8:00 PM (18+)
Joep Beving of Denmark plays solo piano—is there any instrument more romantic?
Riviera Theatre -- 8:00 PM
Opeth, the heavy metal legends from Sweden, will rock ‘til death do them apart.
Spybar -- 10:00 PM (21+)
This electronic duo from New York (who have collabed with Foster The People) will help you dance the night away.