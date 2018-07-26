Elvis Costello digs back, Death Cab For Cutie looks forward.

Elvis Costello, who's currently on the mend after cancer surgery, shared the studio recording of "Unwanted Number" - a song written in the 80's and performed live over the years. We've been grooving to Death Cab For Cutie's new "Gold Rush" for a few weeks. I really like "I Dreamt We Spoke Again" - it's in total contrast. Greta Van Fleet gave tested the limits of the studio speakers! Support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine by seeing a show and buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Find this week's playlist below along with links to shows and albums. I'll be hanging out at Val's Halla Records on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of Chicago music fixture Val Camilletti who passed away this week. If you've never been to this legendary record store, this is the weekend you'll want to visit.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

Muse - "Something Human"

Death Cab For Cutie - "I Dreamt We Spoke Again"

Allen Stone - "Warriors"

Weezer - "Africa"

Greta Van Fleet - "When The Curtain Falls"

Blues Traveler - "Accelerated Nation" *catch John Popper play a solo show at City Winery Chicago this fall.

Tash Sultana - "Salvation"

John Mayer - "New Light"

Matt And Kim - "Glad I Tried"

Elvis Costello - "Unwanted Number"

Flora Cash - "You're Somebody Else"

Shemekia Copeland - "Ain't Got Time For Hate"

Jim James - "Throwback"

Mondo Cozmo - "Tonight Tonight"



