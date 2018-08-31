10 Songs for September

I’ve always found the changing of the seasons to be incredibly invigorating. Those first cool breezes of autumn we’ve been having offer such sweet relief from the heat and humidity. It’s a refreshing change of pace, from what we eat to how we dress, and why not what we listen to? Here are a few songs to welcome in a cooler season.

“Boys of Summer” - Don Henley

Video of Don Henley - The Boys Of Summer (1984)

“We Are Going To Be Friends” - The White Stripes

Video of We&#039;re Going To Be Friends

“September Song” - Lou Reed

Video of Lou Reed - September Song

“See You In September” - The Happenings

Video of The Happenings - See You In September - 1966

"Harvest Moon" - Neil Young

Video of Neil Young - Harvest Moon

“Old September Blues” - My Morning Jacket

Video of My Morning Jacket - Old Sept Blues

“Flaming September” - Marianne Faithfull

Video of Flaming September, Marianne Faithfull

“September When It Comes” - Roseanne Cash

Video of Johnny Cash and Rosanne Cash - September When It Comes

“Maggie May” - Rod Stewart

Video of Rod Stewart - Maggie May (from It Had To Be You)

“September” - Earth Wind and Fire