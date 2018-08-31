10 Songs for September
I’ve always found the changing of the seasons to be incredibly invigorating. Those first cool breezes of autumn we’ve been having offer such sweet relief from the heat and humidity. It’s a refreshing change of pace, from what we eat to how we dress, and why not what we listen to? Here are a few songs to welcome in a cooler season.
“Boys of Summer” - Don Henley
“We Are Going To Be Friends” - The White Stripes
“September Song” - Lou Reed
“See You In September” - The Happenings
"Harvest Moon" - Neil Young
“Old September Blues” - My Morning Jacket
“Flaming September” - Marianne Faithfull
“September When It Comes” - Roseanne Cash
“Maggie May” - Rod Stewart
“September” - Earth Wind and Fire