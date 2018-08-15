12 Classic Songs About Cadillacs

Founded in 1902 in Detroit, MI, Cadillac was one of the first ever luxury vehicle brands. The car has historically maintained this top position, and as an unintentional side effect, it has been coined the symbol of success in the music world. It makes sense- no one is singing about my 2013 Ford Fiesta, much to my dismay.

Singing about a Cadillac spans genres, from country to rap and hip hop, but here are a few gems from the folk/rock/roots music scene.

“Ray's Dad's Cadillac” - Joni Mitchell

Video of Joni Mitchell- Ray&#039;s Dad&#039;s Cadillac (HQ)

“Pink Cadillac” - Bruce Springsteen

Video of Pink Cadillac - Bruce Springsteen &amp; The E Street Band

“Cadillac” - Hep Stars

Video of Hep Stars - Cadillac

“Willie The Wimp” by Stevie Ray Vaughan

Video of Stevie Ray Vaughan &amp; Double Trouble - Willie the Wimp

“Brand New Cadillac” - The Clash

Video of The Clash - Brand new Cadillac

“Guitars, Cadillacs” - Dwight Yoakam

Video of Dwight Yoakam - Guitars, Cadillacs (Official Music Video)

“Cadillac Walk” - Mink Deville

Video of Mink DeVille - Cadillac Walk

"Maybellene” - Chuck Berry

Video of Chuck Berry - Maybellene

“Cadillac” - The Kinks

Video of The Kinks - Cadillac

“Joe Stalin's Cadillac” - Camper Van Beethoven

Video of Camper Van Beethoven - Joe Stalin&#039;s Cadillac

“Long White Cadillac” - Dwight Yoakam

Video of Long White Cadillac - Dwight Yoakam

“Cadillac Ranch” - Bruce Springsteen