13 Classic Songs About Cadillacs

Founded in 1902 in Detroit, MI, Cadillac was one of the first ever luxury vehicle brands. The car has historically maintained this top position, and as an unintentional side effect, it has been coined the symbol of success in the music world. It makes sense- no one is singing about my 2013 Ford Fiesta, much to my dismay.

Singing about a Cadillac spans genres, from country to rap and hip hop, but here are a few gems from the folk/rock/roots music scene.

“Ray's Dad's Cadillac” - Joni Mitchell

“Pink Cadillac” - Bruce Springsteen

“Cadillac” - Hep Stars

“Willie The Wimp” by Stevie Ray Vaughan

“Brand New Cadillac” - The Clash

“Guitars, Cadillacs” - Dwight Yoakam

“Cadillac Walk” - Mink Deville / Boz Scaggs

"Maybellene” - Chuck Berry

“Cadillac” - The Kinks

“Joe Stalin's Cadillac” - Camper Van Beethoven

“Cadillac” - Steve Earle

“Long White Cadillac” - Dwight Yoakam

“Cadillac Ranch” - Bruce Springsteen