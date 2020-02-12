14 Bands with Songs About Themselves

February 12, 2020
Emma Mac
Wilco performs onstage during day 2 of the 2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

We seem to not think twice about a band announcing an eponymous album, but when it's a song, it can be a bold choice. My earliest recollection of this would be watching The Monkees sing “(Theme From) The Monkees” on TV, and how perfectly the song and the lyrics fit the band. But what about the bands who don't have their own series of 20 minute stories of charming shenanigans? We end up with these sitcom-less gems. Enjoy.

“Wilco the song” - Wilco

“Talk Talk” – Talk Talk

“In A Big Country” – Big Country

“Porno for Pyros” – Porno for Pyros

“Belle and Sebastian” – Belle and Sebastian

“They Might Be Giants” – They Might Be Giants

“Slowdive” - Slowdive

“Meat Puppets” – Meat Puppets

“The Story of Yo La Tengo” – Yo La Tengo

 “Killer Queen” – Queen

“Who Are You” – The Who

“Bad Company” – Bad Company

“Kool & The Gang” – “Kool & The Gang”

"(Theme From) The Monkees" - The Monkees

