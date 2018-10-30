14 Spooky Scary Songs for Halloween!

October 30, 2018
Emma Mac
Happy Halloween! Celebrate this scary season with a few of these tricks and treats! 

"The Mummy" - Benji Hughes

"Ghost Town" - The Specials

"Voodoo Lady" - Ween

"I Put A Spell On You" - Annie Lennox

"Werewolves of London" - Warren Zevon

"One Way Or Another" - Blondie

"Witchy Woman" - The Eagles

"Far From Any Road" - The Handsome Family (True Detective Theme) 

"Don't Fear The Reaper" - Blue Oyster Cult

"Black Magic Woman" - Fleetwood Mac

"Scarecrow" - Beck

"Heads Will Roll" - Yeah Yeah Yeahs

"Born on Halloween" - Blue Magic

"Zombie" - The Cranberries

 

