14 Spooky Scary Songs for Halloween!
October 30, 2018
Happy Halloween! Celebrate this scary season with a few of these tricks and treats!
"The Mummy" - Benji Hughes
"Ghost Town" - The Specials
"Voodoo Lady" - Ween
"I Put A Spell On You" - Annie Lennox
"Werewolves of London" - Warren Zevon
"One Way Or Another" - Blondie
"Witchy Woman" - The Eagles
.
"Far From Any Road" - The Handsome Family (True Detective Theme)
"Don't Fear The Reaper" - Blue Oyster Cult
"Black Magic Woman" - Fleetwood Mac
"Scarecrow" - Beck
"Heads Will Roll" - Yeah Yeah Yeahs
"Born on Halloween" - Blue Magic
"Zombie" - The Cranberries