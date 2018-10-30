14 Spooky Scary Songs for Halloween!

Happy Halloween! Celebrate this scary season with a few of these tricks and treats!

"The Mummy" - Benji Hughes

Video of Benji Hughes - The Mummy

"Ghost Town" - The Specials

Video of The Specials - Ghost Town (Official Music Video)

"Voodoo Lady" - Ween

Video of Ween - Voodoo Lady

"I Put A Spell On You" - Annie Lennox

Video of Annie Lennox - I Put A Spell On You

"Werewolves of London" - Warren Zevon

Video of Werewolves Of London

"One Way Or Another" - Blondie

Video of Blondie - &quot;One Way Or Another&quot; (Audio)

"Witchy Woman" - The Eagles

.

Video of The Eagles - Witchey Woman

"Far From Any Road" - The Handsome Family (True Detective Theme)

Video of The Handsome Family - Far From Any Road (Lyrics)

"Don't Fear The Reaper" - Blue Oyster Cult

Video of Blue Oyster Cult - (Don&#039;t Fear) The Reaper (Audio)

"Black Magic Woman" - Fleetwood Mac

Video of Fleetwood Mac - Black Magic Woman, Stereo 1968-73 CBS 45 record.

"Scarecrow" - Beck

Video of Scarecrow

"Heads Will Roll" - Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Video of Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll

"Born on Halloween" - Blue Magic

Video of Blue Magic - Born on Halloween

"Zombie" - The Cranberries