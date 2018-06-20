16 of the Best Songs about L.A.

It’s no coincidence that so many artists have written about Los Angeles, being one of the entertainment capitals of the world and all. In fact, Wikipedia has this insanely long list of songs about L.A. With no due respect to the Cherry Poppin’ Daddies, I’ve narrowed it down to a few of my faves.

“To Live and Die in L.A.” - Wang Chung

Video of Wang Chung - To Live And Die In L.A.

“A Long December” - Counting Crows

“L.A. Woman” - The Doors

“Lullaby” - Shawn Mullins

Video of Shawn Mullins - Lullaby

“L.A. Nights” - Emerson, Lake and Palmer

“City of Angels” - Head and the Heart

“I Love L.A.” - Starcrawler

Video of Starcrawler - I Love LA

“Dizz Knee Land” - Dada

“Back in L.A.” - B.B. King

“Los Angeles” - Frank Black

“Los Ageless” - St. Vincent

Video of St. Vincent - &quot;Los Ageless&quot; (Official Video)

“Beverly Hills” - Weezer

“Blue Jay Way” - The Beatles

“Californication” - Red Hot Chili Peppers

Video of Red Hot Chili Peppers - Californication [Official Music Video]

“Low Rider” - War

"Leaving L.A." - Father John Misty