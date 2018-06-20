16 of the Best Songs about L.A.
It’s no coincidence that so many artists have written about Los Angeles, being one of the entertainment capitals of the world and all. In fact, Wikipedia has this insanely long list of songs about L.A. With no due respect to the Cherry Poppin’ Daddies, I’ve narrowed it down to a few of my faves.
“To Live and Die in L.A.” - Wang Chung
“A Long December” - Counting Crows
“Lullaby” - Shawn Mullins
“L.A. Nights” - Emerson, Lake and Palmer
“City of Angels” - Head and the Heart
“I Love L.A.” - Starcrawler
“Los Ageless” - St. Vincent
“Californication” - Red Hot Chili Peppers
"Leaving L.A." - Father John Misty