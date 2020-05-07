Ahead of the release of their new album Notes On A Conditional Form, the 1975's Matty Healy has somehow found the time to release an interview podcast series. Although it doesn't seem to have a straightforward name, Healy has aquired an impressive list of interviewees, including: Brian Eno, Kim Gordon, Steve Reich, Mike Kinsella, Bobby Gillespie, Conor Oberst, Stevie Nicks. The premise of a successful musician interviewing his musical influences is too good to pass up. Check them out here: