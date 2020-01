All those who seek new music know it's an inconsistent game. Sometimes there's more music than time for listening, and other times it's a drought. Right now I feel like there's an abundance of great new music before me, so here are three songs I'm especially in love with. Enjoy!

“Riding Solo” – Hinds

Video of Hinds - Riding Solo

“You’re Either On Something” – Temples

Video of Temples - You're Either On Something (Official Video)

“Paper Cup” – Real Estate