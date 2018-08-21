3 Reasons to Catch Cake and Ben Folds at Ravinia Wednesday

It's beginning to wind down, but summer is definitely not over yet! Fit in one last picnic Wednesday night at an XRT Show with Ben Folds and Cake at Ravinia. If you're that easily convinced, grab tickets now at Ravinia.org. If not, read on.

Ravinia is incredibly easy to get to.

There is ample parking if you decide to drive to Highland Park (the satellite lot is free!), but I recommend the taking the Metra. They deliver you right at the gate, and Metra even offers a special $8 rate for weekday shows. Find more info here.

No need to pack a picnic if you don't have time, the new dining options are fantastic!

This year they unviled the rennovated Dining Pavilion, which includes dining options run by Levy Restaurants (Spiaggia, River Roast, Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap) and a super casual grab-n-go marketplace.

If you haven't seen Ben Folds perform live, the time is now.

He's proved himself time and again as a piano virtuoso, and his wit and humor are multiplied when he plays live. Check out "Landed" below:

Also, Republicans called him "unhinged."

So what are you waiting for? Grab your tickets to Ben Folds and Cake at Ravinia this Wednesday, August 22nd here! And report back with the fun you have, please.