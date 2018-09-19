4 Great Reasons to Attend the Goose Island 312 Block Party

Chicago is a city of street festivals, and among the fierce competition, one festival hits the nail on the head year after year. The Goose Island 312 Block Party has become a mainstay in our city’s end-of-summer fun, and this year looks to be keeping up with tradition.

1. Location - roam the brewery!

The festival sets up on the grounds of Goose Island’s Fulton St. Brewery, with the main entrance located at Fulton and Wolcott. Fest goers get to wander the industrial wonderland of bourbon barrels and warehouses, and it never seems to get too packed.

2. Charity, in the name of music and beer!

Goose Island is asking for a suggested $10 donation to attend, and you get to choose the local charity you wish to donate to: Project Fierce, Chicago Canine Rescue, Urban Rivers, Planned Parenthood Illinois, and RefugeeOne.

3. Music!

With 2 intimate stages and headliners like TV on the Radio and Drive By Truckers, we simply can’t go wrong. Check out the full lineup:

4. Eats and Drinks!

Enjoy food from trucks and tents by: Girl & the Goat, Bub City, Beat Kitchen, The Fat Shallot, and more! And did I mention $3 beers?

What more could you want in a street fest!? We’ll see you out there!

Detes:

-Friday, September 21, 5:00pm-10:00pm

-Saturday, September 22, 4:00pm-10:00pm

*they've been known to reach capacity, so get there early!

-Goose Island’s Fulton St. Brewery - main entrance located at Fulton and Wolcott

-$10 suggested donation at the door, $3 beer inside!