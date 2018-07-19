7 Guilty Pleasure Summer Songs

Summer seems to attract an entire genre of music of its own. We don’t go crazy in any other season for weather related music, but as the city comes alive so does our need for fun, upbeat music with which we can celebrate life. It’s in these times of vulnerability that we let our judgment slip and succumb to the cheesiness of just the worst songs. It must be that we’re all a bit dazed from the sun, right? Enjoy these guilty pleasure summer songs!

“Steal My Sunshine” - LEN

Video of Len - Steal My Sunshine

"Cruel Summer" - Bananarama

Video of Bananarama - Cruel Summer (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

“Alright” - Supergrass

Video of Supergrass - Alright

“Forget You” - Cee Lo Green

Video of Cee Lo Green - Forget You

“Walking On Sunshine” - Katrina and The Waves

Video of Katrina &amp; The Waves - Walking On Sunshine

“I Love It” - Icona Pop

Video of Icona Pop - I Love It (feat. Charli XCX) [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

“All Star” - Smash Mouth

Video of Smash Mouth - All Star

And last but not least...