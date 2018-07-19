7 Guilty Pleasure Summer Songs
July 19, 2018
Summer seems to attract an entire genre of music of its own. We don’t go crazy in any other season for weather related music, but as the city comes alive so does our need for fun, upbeat music with which we can celebrate life. It’s in these times of vulnerability that we let our judgment slip and succumb to the cheesiness of just the worst songs. It must be that we’re all a bit dazed from the sun, right? Enjoy these guilty pleasure summer songs!
“Steal My Sunshine” - LEN
"Cruel Summer" - Bananarama
“Alright” - Supergrass
“Forget You” - Cee Lo Green
“Walking On Sunshine” - Katrina and The Waves
“I Love It” - Icona Pop
“All Star” - Smash Mouth