9 Early Afternoon Lollapalooza Acts Not To Be Overlooked

August 1, 2018
Emma Mac
May 6, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Post Animal performs during the 2018 Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park. Photo Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Lollapalooza has grown to be such a big festival, (How! Big! Is! It!?) it’s so big that this year it has over 180 bands playing! I love attending the festival while keeping in mind that many of the headlining acts played the fest years ago at earlier set times and on smaller stages. That said, head to the fest between noon - 2 pm this year for more breathing room and some great sets of music.

Basement

Thursday / 2:00 / Tito’s Stage

The UK band’s well established fan base speaks for itself, as well as the description “melodic hardcore punk.”

Welshly Arms

Friday / 12:45 / Bud Light

The 6-piece blues rock band from Cleveland take their name from the hilarious Saturday Night Live sketch featuring Rachel Dratch and Will Ferrell as oversharing Professors in a hot tub. If that’s not enough to sell you on them, their influences include Jimi Hendrix, The Temptations, Otis Redding, and Howlin' Wolf.

Post Animal

Friday / 1:50 / American Eagle

The Chicago psych rock natives are gearing up to play from their freshly released debut album, When I Think of You in a Castle.

Yungblud

Saturday / 1:00 / Bud Light

19-year-old British high school dropout who’s Grandpa played with T. Rex in the ’70s.

Amy Shark

Saturday / 1:50 / American Eagle

Austrailian indie-pop singer-songwriter, who’s 2016 hit “Adore” is worth arriving early for.

Lovelytheband

Saturday / 12:00 / Lake Shore

We’ve been rocking out to “Broken” all summer long, and it has to be a great way to kick off a day at the fest.

Superorganism

Sunday / 12:15 / Tito’s

8-piece indie pop band from London who only formed in 2017. Get ‘em while they’re hot. No ketchup.

The Coronas

Sunday / 1:00 / Bud Light

The Legendary Irish outfit will be sure to attract ex-pats, devotees and the like. 

The Regrettes

Sunday / 12:45 / Grant Park

By Sunday we’ll need some L.A. riot grrrls to whip us back into shape. Check out this pop punk group led by 17-year-old Lydia Night.

 

