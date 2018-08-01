9 Early Afternoon Lollapalooza Acts Not To Be Overlooked
Lollapalooza has grown to be such a big festival, (How! Big! Is! It!?) it’s so big that this year it has over 180 bands playing! I love attending the festival while keeping in mind that many of the headlining acts played the fest years ago at earlier set times and on smaller stages. That said, head to the fest between noon - 2 pm this year for more breathing room and some great sets of music.
Basement
Thursday / 2:00 / Tito’s Stage
The UK band’s well established fan base speaks for itself, as well as the description “melodic hardcore punk.”
Welshly Arms
Friday / 12:45 / Bud Light
The 6-piece blues rock band from Cleveland take their name from the hilarious Saturday Night Live sketch featuring Rachel Dratch and Will Ferrell as oversharing Professors in a hot tub. If that’s not enough to sell you on them, their influences include Jimi Hendrix, The Temptations, Otis Redding, and Howlin' Wolf.
Post Animal
Friday / 1:50 / American Eagle
The Chicago psych rock natives are gearing up to play from their freshly released debut album, When I Think of You in a Castle.
Yungblud
Saturday / 1:00 / Bud Light
19-year-old British high school dropout who’s Grandpa played with T. Rex in the ’70s.
Amy Shark
Saturday / 1:50 / American Eagle
Austrailian indie-pop singer-songwriter, who’s 2016 hit “Adore” is worth arriving early for.
Lovelytheband
Saturday / 12:00 / Lake Shore
We’ve been rocking out to “Broken” all summer long, and it has to be a great way to kick off a day at the fest.
Superorganism
Sunday / 12:15 / Tito’s
8-piece indie pop band from London who only formed in 2017. Get ‘em while they’re hot. No ketchup.
The Coronas
Sunday / 1:00 / Bud Light
The Legendary Irish outfit will be sure to attract ex-pats, devotees and the like.
The Regrettes
Sunday / 12:45 / Grant Park
By Sunday we’ll need some L.A. riot grrrls to whip us back into shape. Check out this pop punk group led by 17-year-old Lydia Night.