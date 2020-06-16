This past April we lost songwriter and co-leader of Fountains of Wayne Adam Schlesinger to COVID-19. His passing has been hugely felt in the music industry, with an outpouring of covers paying homage to his prolific and clever songwriting.

Now, thanks to Father/Daughter Records and Wax Nine, we have a compilation album of 31 songs titled Saving For A Custom Van, paying homage to Schlesinger's varied career and contributing to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

As you could imagine, finding contributers was not a tough task. The list includes: Jeff Rosenstock, Sad13, Lisa Prank, Christian Lee Hutson, Nada Surf, Mikey Erg, Letters To Cleo’s Kay Hanley, Vivian Girls’ Ali Koehler, Belly’s Tanya Donnelly and Gail Greenwood, Charly Bliss, Ben Lee, Sarah Silverman, Rachel Bloom, Motion City Soundtrack, and Ted Leo, to name just a few.

Preview and download Saving For A Custom Van here.