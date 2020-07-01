Aimee Mann Covers Leonard Cohen's "Avalanche" for I'll Be Gone In The Dark

Singer-songwriter Aimee Mann has just released a cover of Leonard Cohen's "Avalanche," which will be used as the theme of the new HBO series "I'll Be Gone In The Dark." The series is based off the posthumous memoir of Oak Park native Michelle McNamara, whose research hunting the Golden State Killer was key in leading to his arrest. HBO has made the first episode of "I’ll Be Gone In The Dark" free, which you can find here. Check out Mann's cover in the intro to the series, and hear the original below:

Video of Leonard Cohen - Avalanche (Official Audio)