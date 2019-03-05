Arcade Fire Cover "Baby Mine" for Dumbo Remake

Arcade Fire have been at work putting their spin on the song “Baby Mine” from Disney’s 1941 Classic Dumbo, which will be used in in the new live-action remake of the film. Tim Burton is directing the new version, and the lullaby will play during the end credits. This is not a new feat for Arcade fire- in 2013 they provided the score for Spike Jonze’s Her, which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Score.

What’s even cooler, Win Butler apparently has an incredible connection to the original Dumbo:

“There is a scene with a locomotive in the original Dumbo that uses an instrument called the Sonovox that my grandpa Alvino Rey made famous in the 1930s. Every time I saw the film I thought it was him. When we were asked to do the [end credit version of “Baby Mine”], I immediately got all of my grandfather’s old guitars and wanted to play them in the song. My mom plays the harp on the track, my brother the theremin, my wife [Régine Chassagne] sings and plays drums, and our son even plays the triangle, as well as the rest of our “family” in Arcade Fire. I will forever relate to the song thinking about the people I hold so dear that are so precious to me. Listen for the cameo of my grandpa Alvino’s famous Sonovox at the end.”

Listen to Arcade Fire’s updated “Baby Mine” below.

Video of Dumbo | Arcade Fire &quot;Baby Mine&quot; Reveal