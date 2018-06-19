Beach House Releases Video for “Black Car”

Just last month, dream-pop duo Beach House released their seventh album, appropriately titled 7, after their longest ever recording process of 11 months. This, along with the change of working without a traditional producer, has paid off for the band as they’ve gone even further in exploring new sounds on the album.

They’ve just released a video for the song “Black Car,” which was directed by lead singer Victoria Legrand’s brother Alistair Legrand, who has credits directing the horror films The Diabolical and Clinical, as well as videos for the Beach House songs “Silver Soul” and “Heart Of Chambers.”

With a history of outstanding music videos, Beach House is always one to watch. Check out the video for "Black Car" below: