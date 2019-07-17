Beck Releases Bluesy Take of "Saw Lightning"
Ahead of his show with Cage the Elephant and Spoon at the end of the month
July 17, 2019
Ahead of his visit to Northerly Island on July 31st, Beck gave us a new song to listen to from his forthcoming album Hyperspace. We've been spinning "Saw Lightning" on the air for a few months now, and just to spice things up Beck released a new take on on the song. Check out the stripped down, bluesy, harmonica laden version here:
Just last week Beck set off on The Night Running Tour with Cage The Elephant and Spoon, and they've released an official tour playlist to get us pumped: