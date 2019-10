Earlier this month Bon Iver came through Chicago for a show at the All State Arena, touring on their new album i,i. Not to fear if you couldn't make it out to Rosemont- the band performed songs from the new album last weekend on CBS This Morning.

Check out the video below for the live performance of “iMi,” “Salem,” and “Blood Bank.”

Video of Saturday Sessions: Bon Iver performs "iMi"

Video of Saturday Sessions: Bon Iver performs "Salem"

Video of Saturday Sessions: Bon Iver performs "Blood Bank"

Just before releasing the new album this past August, the band also released a mini-documentary, Autumn.