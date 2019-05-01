Brand New Music from Violent Femmes: "Hotel Last Resort"

May 1, 2019
Emma Mac
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 01: Brian Ritchie of Violent Femmes performs at JBL Live at Pier 97 on July 1, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Violent Femmes have announced the release of their 10th album, coming out during their 2019 North American Summer tour with Ben Folds. Hotel Last Resort is coming our way July 26th, and will be their first new release since We Can Do Anything from 2016.

 The 13 songs on the new album include 2 covers: Pyx Lax‘s “I’m Not Gonna Cry,” and a version of Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America.”

They also collaborated with Television frontman and co-founder Tom Verlaine for the title track, which you can hear below:

Hotel Last Resort Tracklist:

1. Another Chorus

2. I Get What I Want

3. I’m Nothing (feat. Stefan Janoski)

4. Adam was a Man

5. Not Ok

6. Hotel Last Resort (feat. Tom Verlaine)

7. Everlasting You

8. It’s All or Nothing

9. I’m Not Gonna Cry

10. This Free Ride

11. Paris to Sleep

12. Sleepin’ at the Meetin’

13. God Bless America

