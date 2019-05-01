Brand New Music from Violent Femmes: "Hotel Last Resort"

Violent Femmes have announced the release of their 10th album, coming out during their 2019 North American Summer tour with Ben Folds. Hotel Last Resort is coming our way July 26th, and will be their first new release since We Can Do Anything from 2016.

The 13 songs on the new album include 2 covers: Pyx Lax‘s “I’m Not Gonna Cry,” and a version of Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America.”

They also collaborated with Television frontman and co-founder Tom Verlaine for the title track, which you can hear below:

Video of Violent Femmes &quot;Hotel Last Resort&quot; [lyric video]

Hotel Last Resort Tracklist:

1. Another Chorus

2. I Get What I Want

3. I’m Nothing (feat. Stefan Janoski)

4. Adam was a Man

5. Not Ok

6. Hotel Last Resort (feat. Tom Verlaine)

7. Everlasting You

8. It’s All or Nothing

9. I’m Not Gonna Cry

10. This Free Ride

11. Paris to Sleep

12. Sleepin’ at the Meetin’

13. God Bless America