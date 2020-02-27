Brand New Song from Margaret Glaspy "Stay With Me"

We're just a few weeks away from Margaret Glaspy's sophomore album Devotion, and now we have a second song to hold us over. If you haven't yet discovered her debut album Emotions and Math, start there for an excellent record. Then follow with the first single from the new album “Killing What Keeps Us Alive," and now “Stay With Me.” Check them out below.

Margaret Glaspy will play Thalia Hall on Saturday, April 25th. Grab your tickets here.

Video of Margaret Glaspy - Stay With Me (Official Audio)