Brand New Song from Liz Phair, "Good Side" [Listen]
October 8, 2019
Categories:
Chicago's own Liz Phair is back with her first new music in about 10 years, and a new memoir subtly titled Horror Stories. She's teamed up with her old producer Brad Wood (Exile In Guyville, Whip-Smart, and whitechocolatespaceegg), for a new album due out next year, and a new song out this week.
Check out her interview with Stereogum and preview the new song "Good Side" here.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Lollapalooza
Upcoming Events
10 Oct
Autumn Brews Chicago Botanic Garden
10 Oct
The play The Great Leap Steppenwolf Theatre
10 Oct
The exhibit Troubled Waters: Chicago 1919 Race Riot DuSable Museum of African-American History
10 Oct
National Runaway Safeline National Runaway Safeline
10 Oct
Rainbow Hospice & Palliative Rainbow Hospice & Paliative Care