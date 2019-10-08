Brand New Song from Liz Phair, "Good Side" [Listen]

Chicago's own Liz Phair is back with her first new music in about 10 years, and a new memoir subtly titled Horror Stories. She's teamed up with her old producer Brad Wood (Exile In Guyville, Whip-Smart, and whitechocolatespaceegg), for a new album due out next year, and a new song out this week.

Check out her interview with Stereogum and preview the new song "Good Side" here.