Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison Hologram Tour Announced

It's a Rock N Roll Resurrection: Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison will tour together as holograms this year, backed by real human musicians and backing vocalists. Unless Billboard is pitching a cruel April Fool's Joke, the “Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour” by production company BASE will tour Europe and North America in 2019.

Since the Tupac Hologram blew minds at Coachella in 2012, the idea has been both praised and critized. Frank Zappa stated he would want to tour as a hologram after his passing, and "The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa" hologram tour kicks off next month. Would you see a hologram concert?

The European dates for Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison are below, and North American dates will be announced soon.

10-07 Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

10-08 Belfast, Ireland - Waterfront Hall

10-10 Newcastle, England - Utilita Arena

10-11 Manchester, England - Apollo

10-12 Liverpool, England - M&S Arena 2

10-13 Leeds, England - First Direct Arena

10-14 Hull, England - Bonus Arena

10-16 Glasgow, Scotland - Armadillo

10-17 Birmingham, England - Resorts World Arena

10-18 Bournemouth, England - International Centre

10-21 Nottingham, England - Royal Centre

10-22 Brighton, England - Brighton Centre

10-23 Cardiff, England - Motorpoint Arena

10-24 London, England - Hammersmith Apollo