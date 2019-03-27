Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison Hologram Tour Announced
It's a Rock N Roll Resurrection: Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison will tour together as holograms this year, backed by real human musicians and backing vocalists. Unless Billboard is pitching a cruel April Fool's Joke, the “Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour” by production company BASE will tour Europe and North America in 2019.
Since the Tupac Hologram blew minds at Coachella in 2012, the idea has been both praised and critized. Frank Zappa stated he would want to tour as a hologram after his passing, and "The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa" hologram tour kicks off next month. Would you see a hologram concert?
The European dates for Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison are below, and North American dates will be announced soon.
10-07 Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena
10-08 Belfast, Ireland - Waterfront Hall
10-10 Newcastle, England - Utilita Arena
10-11 Manchester, England - Apollo
10-12 Liverpool, England - M&S Arena 2
10-13 Leeds, England - First Direct Arena
10-14 Hull, England - Bonus Arena
10-16 Glasgow, Scotland - Armadillo
10-17 Birmingham, England - Resorts World Arena
10-18 Bournemouth, England - International Centre
10-21 Nottingham, England - Royal Centre
10-22 Brighton, England - Brighton Centre
10-23 Cardiff, England - Motorpoint Arena
10-24 London, England - Hammersmith Apollo