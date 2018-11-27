Cage The Elephant Hint at New Album Release

They knew we needed a pick-me-up coming back from Thanksgiving break, and they delivered. Cage the Elephant tweeted yesterday afternoon that their 5th studio album is now "done, mixed, and mastered."

Record done. Mixed. Mastered. — Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) November 26, 2018

The album will follow 2015's Tell Me I'm Pretty, although they did release Unpeeled in 2017, a live compilation that rendered the Wreckless Eric cover "Whole Wide World."

Video of Cage The Elephant - Whole Wide World (Unpeeled) (Live Video)

No name or release date has been given yet, but it's one more good thing to look forward to, and we can never have enough of those.