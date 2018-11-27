Cage The Elephant Hint at New Album Release

November 27, 2018
Emma Mac
Matt Shultz of Cage The Elephant performs during the CalJam17 Music Festival at Glen Helen Amphitheater on October 7, 2017 in San Bernadino, California. (Photo by Stephanie Port/imageSPACE)

They knew we needed a pick-me-up coming back from Thanksgiving break, and they delivered. Cage the Elephant tweeted yesterday afternoon that their 5th studio album is now "done, mixed, and mastered." 

The album will follow 2015's Tell Me I'm Pretty, although they did release Unpeeled in 2017, a live compilation that rendered the Wreckless Eric cover "Whole Wide World." 

No name or release date has been given yet, but it's one more good thing to look forward to, and we can never have enough of those. 

 

