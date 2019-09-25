Cage The Elephant Rocks Out on Kimmel
Cage the Elephant performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this past Monday, proving they can take their incredible live show to the set without sparing a shred of weirdness. Lead singer Matt Shultz has made a name for his performance partly due to his wonderfully unexpected wardrobe choices, let alone his habit of climbing stage equipment. Check out their performance of 2 songs from this year’s release Social Cues, the title track and “Ready To Let Go.”