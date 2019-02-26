Car Seat Headrest Covers The Monkees' "For Pete's Sake"

Peter Tork of The Monkees passed away last week at age 77, and the music world has been busy reminiscing and paying respect to the Greenwich Village folk singer turned sitcom musician. Interesting fact- did you know Stephen Stills auditioned for Tork’s role on The Monkees but was turned down due to his “unphotographable hair and teeth?” That’s so insulting it’s a compliment.

Anyway, Car Seat Headrest paid tribute last week by covering The Monkees’ “For Pete’s Sake,” the closing theme for the second season of “The Monkees,” which was co-written by Tork. The band is no stranger to reinventing classic songs, including music by Talking Heads, Frank Ocean, OutKast, and Smashing Pumpkins. Listen to their cover of The Monkees’ “For Pete’s Sake” below, as well as the original version by The Monkees.

Video of Car Seat Headrest - For Pete&#039;s Sake (Monkees Cover)