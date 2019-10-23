Coldplay Announce New Double Album, Everyday Life

Coldplay has announced the release of a new double album called Everyday Life by mailing old-fashioned postcards to their fans. The double album consists of two discs titled "Sunrise" and "Sunset." Posters have also begun popping up showing the band with the heading “The Wedding Band Dance Orchestra” and the date November 22, 1919, alluding to an album release date of November 22, 2019.

The postcard contained the following message:

dear friends,

my typing isn’t very good, i’m sorry

i and we hope wherever you are you’re ok

for the last 100 years or thereabouts we have been working on a thing called Everyday Life

in the classifieds you might write “double album for sale, one very careful owner”

one half is called “sunrise,” the other “sunset”

it comes out 22 november

it is sort of how we feel about things

we send much love to you from hibernation

chris, jonny, guy and Will Champion esq

Check out the teaser on Instagram as well: