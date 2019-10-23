Coldplay Announce New Double Album, Everyday Life

October 23, 2019
Emma Mac

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Categories: 
Features

Coldplay has announced the release of a new double album called Everyday Life by mailing old-fashioned postcards to their fans. The double album consists of two discs titled "Sunrise" and "Sunset." Posters have also begun popping up showing the band with the heading “The Wedding Band Dance Orchestra” and the date November 22, 1919, alluding to an album release date of November 22, 2019.

The postcard contained the following message:

dear friends,
my typing isn’t very good, i’m sorry
i and we hope wherever you are you’re ok
for the last 100 years or thereabouts we have been working on a thing called Everyday Life
in the classifieds you might write “double album for sale, one very careful owner”
one half is called “sunrise,” the other “sunset”
it comes out 22 november
it is sort of how we feel about things
we send much love to you from hibernation

chris, jonny, guy and Will Champion esq

Check out the teaser on Instagram as well:

A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay) on

Tags: 
Coldplay

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews Ad Astra Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Hustlers Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews IT: Chapter 2 Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Ready or Not Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Where'd You Go, Bernadette Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Blinded by the Light Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes