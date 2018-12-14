The Cure to Release New Album in 2019

Upon the announcement that The Cure will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, they also released the news that they have a new album in the works. According to an interview on Sirius XM's Debatable, frontman Robert Smith disclosed that The Cure will release their first new album in 11 years in 2019, following 2008’s 4:13 Dream.

Smith said he was inspired to record new music by the new bands he's recruited for his festival, Meltdown in London, which features 60 bands over 10 days. “Primarily because of the Meltdown thing, seeing all these new bands inspired me to do something new. We’re going in about six weeks time to finish up what will be our first album in more than a decade. It’s very exciting times for us all around," Smith told Sirius.

Other Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees for 2019 include: Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, and the Zombies.