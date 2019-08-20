Dana Carvey and Conan O'Brien Impersonate Lennon/McCartney

In addition to his late night show CONAN and travel series "Conan Without Borders," Conan O'Brien recently broke into the podcasting world with the charming and hilarious show, "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend." The hour-long format includes stories of working behind-the-scenes with Conan with help from his sidekicks Sona Movsesian and Matt Gourley, responding to listener voicemails, and an interview segment with hosts such as: Michelle Obama, Steven Colbert, Will Ferrell, Ray Romano, Bill Hader, etc.

His interview with Dana Carvey was incredibly funny but way too short, so the team released 3 more segments with Carvey, called "Deep Dives with Dana Carvey." Listen to Deep Dive 1, where Carvey impersonates Paul McCartney and tries to explain life in 2019 to the late John Lennon, impersonated by Conan. Hilarity ensues.

Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend: Deep Dive with Dana Carvey 1