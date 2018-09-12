Echo & The Bunnymen Release Piano Drenched Version of "The Killing Moon"

We’ve been anticipating a new album from Echo & The Bunnymen for a while now, and now we have another new-old song to add to the fun. Ahead of the release of The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon on October 5th, their first new album in 4 years, they’ve shared a new take on their hit song “The Killing Moon.”

The new album will actually feature new takes on 13 previously released songs. In addition to a new rendition of 1984’s “Seven Seas” and a new song called “The Somnambulist,” they’ve released a piano drenched alternate version of “The Killing Moon,” which you can hear below.

Video of Echo &amp; The Bunnymen - The Killing Moon (Transformed) (Official Audio)

The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon is out October 5th via BMG.

Catch Echo and the Bunnymen at the Vic Theatre on November 24th!