Elton John thinks Vampire Weekend have Album of the Year

Everyone who's anyone has a podcast these days, and Elton John certainly is anyone. Sir Elton hosts "Rocket Hour" on Apple Music, and just last week chatted with Ezra Koenig about his love for Vampire Weekend's new album, Father of the Bride. The album has recieved "widespread critical acclaim," and more importantly, normal people like it a lot too. Elton told Ezra he thinks it is the "album of the year so far," to which Ezra audibly blushed. It's real cute. The full audio of their conversation released on Vampire Weekend's social media has since been taken down, but Apple Music subscribers can listen to the episode here.