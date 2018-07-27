Emma Mac's Favorite Songs of Summer 2018

July 27, 2018
Emma Mac
Categories: 
Features

For years in high school, college and years after I made about 30 copies of a mixed CD for friends and family every summer, called "Emma Mac's Summer Tracks." Man I'm a nerd. For some reason I haven't gotten around to it the past few summers (spotify) but I think I might find a few hours one of these weekends and get back to it. When that happens, I plan to include the following. Enjoy these favorites from Summer 2018! 

“Date Night” - Father John Misty

“Heaven Only Knows” -Bob Moses

“Humility” - Gorillaz

“Talk With Your Hands” - Bad Bad Hats 

Catch these guys opening for Bahamas on Monday, 8/6 in Millennium Park! 

“Gold Rush” - Death Cab for Cutie

"Let Me Down Easy" - Gang of Youths

“Nevermind” - Dennis Lloyd

"Devil Like Me" - Rainbow Kitten Surprise

"Charity" - Courtney Barnett

"Talking Straight" - Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

and last but certainly not least, "Keep A Little Soul" - Tom Petty

 

Tags: 
summer
songs
Playlist
Tom Petty
Courtney Barnett
dennis lloyd
gang of youths
rainbow kitten surprise
Death Cab for Cutie
bad bad hats
rolling blackouts coastal fever
Gorillaz
bob moses
Father John Misty