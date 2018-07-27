Emma Mac's Favorite Songs of Summer 2018
For years in high school, college and years after I made about 30 copies of a mixed CD for friends and family every summer, called "Emma Mac's Summer Tracks." Man I'm a nerd. For some reason I haven't gotten around to it the past few summers (spotify) but I think I might find a few hours one of these weekends and get back to it. When that happens, I plan to include the following. Enjoy these favorites from Summer 2018!
“Date Night” - Father John Misty
“Heaven Only Knows” -Bob Moses
“Humility” - Gorillaz
“Talk With Your Hands” - Bad Bad Hats
Catch these guys opening for Bahamas on Monday, 8/6 in Millennium Park!
“Gold Rush” - Death Cab for Cutie
"Let Me Down Easy" - Gang of Youths
“Nevermind” - Dennis Lloyd
"Devil Like Me" - Rainbow Kitten Surprise
"Charity" - Courtney Barnett
"Talking Straight" - Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
and last but certainly not least, "Keep A Little Soul" - Tom Petty