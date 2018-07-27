Emma Mac's Favorite Songs of Summer 2018

For years in high school, college and years after I made about 30 copies of a mixed CD for friends and family every summer, called "Emma Mac's Summer Tracks." Man I'm a nerd. For some reason I haven't gotten around to it the past few summers (spotify) but I think I might find a few hours one of these weekends and get back to it. When that happens, I plan to include the following. Enjoy these favorites from Summer 2018!

“Date Night” - Father John Misty

“Heaven Only Knows” -Bob Moses

Video of Bob Moses - Heaven Only Knows (Official Audio)

“Humility” - Gorillaz

Video of Gorillaz - Humility (Official Video)

“Talk With Your Hands” - Bad Bad Hats

Video of Bad Bad Hats - &quot;Talk With Your Hands&quot; (Official Audio)

Catch these guys opening for Bahamas on Monday, 8/6 in Millennium Park!

“Gold Rush” - Death Cab for Cutie

Video of Death Cab for Cutie - &quot;Gold Rush&quot; (Official Video)

"Let Me Down Easy" - Gang of Youths

Video of Gang of Youths - Let Me Down Easy

“Nevermind” - Dennis Lloyd

Video of Dennis Lloyd - Nevermind (Official Video)

"Devil Like Me" - Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Video of Devil Like Me - Rainbow Kitten Surprise

"Charity" - Courtney Barnett

Video of Courtney Barnett - Charity

"Talking Straight" - Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Video of Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - Talking Straight [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

and last but certainly not least, "Keep A Little Soul" - Tom Petty