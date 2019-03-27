English Beat Frontman Ranking Roger Loses Battle to Cancer

Ranking Roger Charlery passed away Tuesday at the age of 56 after fighting a battle with cancer. He was known for his work as frontman of The English Beat and General Public, and as a pioneer of the 2 Tone genre. Roger had been diagnosed with brain and lung cancer in January after suffering a stroke last summer.

After a start as a drummer for the Nam Nam Boys, Roger made a name for himself with The English Beat, releasing 3 albums: I Just Can't Stop It, Wha'ppen? and Special Beat Service. After the band's breakup in 1983, Roger and Dave Wakeling formed General Public with members of Dexys Midnight Runners and The Specials.

His autobiography, I Just Can't Stop It, is scheduled to be released later this year.