EOB, Laura Marling Release New Song, "Cloak Of The Night"

We've been playing Ed O'Brien's new solo work "Shangri-La" on XRT for a few weeks now, and we can't wait to see what else he's got in store on his debut solo album Earth, which comes out next Friday, April 17. Today he released another new song from the album called “Cloak Of The Night,” which features Laura Marling, who also has a new album of her own on the way.

Marling moved up the release date for her new album Song For Out Daughter, which comes out tomorrow. Check out their collaboration on "Cloak Of The Night" below: